Banbury police trying to find owner of dogs who savaged a cat in Bicester have appeal to the public for help

Police need help to identify the owner of two dogs who killed a cat in Bicester

At around 7.30pm on November 17, two large dogs killed the cat outside its owner’s home in Blackburn Walk, while off the lead.

The dogs then ran back towards a man at the end of Blackburn Walk on the corner of the Skimmingdish Lane pedestrian path.

He put them back on their leads and walked off towards the field in the direction of Rochford Gardens.

The man is described as white, aged around 30, 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a woolly hat. The dogs are described as Pointers or Pinschers.

PC Amanda Daroux, based at Banbury police station, said: “The cat’s owners have been left understandably distraught after this attack and we are doing all we can to locate the dogs.

“Please call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43210521381, if you have any information about this incident.