Banbury police taking part in national campaign against knife crime

Thames Valley Police is joining police forces across the country to tackle knife crime.

The knife amnesty will run between Monday November 15 and Sunday 21 November 21 during which members of the public will be able to safely and anonymously dispose of any type of knife or bladed article.

A knife amnesty bin will be placed at three places across Oxfordshire, including the Banbury Police Station. Knife bins will also be placed at the police stations in Abingdon and St Aldates, Oxford.

Banbury Police are among local areas taking part in Operation Sceptre, a national week of action designed to reduce the threat of knife crime.

The aims of the operation are to remove dangerous weapons from the streets, reduce knife crime and raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

Anyone with information about the possession of knives or criminal activity relating to this type of crime, can report it online via the police website here: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101.