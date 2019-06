Police are seeking information after a vehicle parked in Banbury was vandalised during the small hours.

Between 2:35am and 2:39am on Sunday, June 16, a brick was thrown at a car on Woodgreen Avenue.

Police news

The brick resulted in one of the windows of the car being smashed.

If you have any information regarding this, please contact Banbury police via 101 and quote the following reference number:43190180791 #C7025