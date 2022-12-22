Banbury Police remind people not to suffer abuse in silence this Christmas

The police remind people to not suffer in silence this Christmas.

Christmas is often a difficult time for many, and cases of abuse occur during this period, so the police have reminded people of a number of ways in which they can call for help.

Asking for ANI (Action Needed Immediately) at a pharmacy, this codeword has been developed to help those who have felt isolated and found it more difficult to ask for help during lockdown.

Participating pharmacies, which include all Boots stores, will display posters in their windows and around the pharmacy to let customers know that they can approach their staff to seek help. Any information shared will be treated confidentially.

When a victim uses the codeword or asks for help, the member of staff will then ask whether the victim is in danger and wants the police to be called. If so, the staff member will offer the victim the use of a phone to dial 999 or make the call on the victim’s behalf.

Victims of abuse can also ask a delivery driver, supermarket worker, or postal worker to call 999 for you if circumstances prevent you from doing so yourself.

If people are struggling with new parenthood, they can use the post-natal groups as a chance to reach out for support. Alternatively, people can ask the police or social care services for help.

