Banbury police post ‘we are coming for you drug dealers’ on Facebook before raiding house and arresting a woman
A woman has been arrested after a drug raid in Banbury today (Wednesday).
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 1:52 pm
- 1 min read
The 41-year-old woman from Banbury has been held on suspicion of drug supply offences.
Cocaine, digital scales, mobile phones and cash were all recovered at the address, which police have not identified.
Just before the raid, police made the unusual approach of posting on Facebook: "If you live in the OX16 postcode area and consider yourself a drug dealer then the Tasking Team have a warrant and will be making an appearance very soon.”