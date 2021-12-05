Banbury police locate two people in the town who are apprehended and returned to prison
Go to jail... Do not pass go... Do not collect £200, said Banbury police after apprehending two individuals and returning them to jail.
Sunday, 5th December 2021
Updated
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 5:22 pm
The two, not connected, had not complied with their licence conditions. Banbury neighbourhood officers found a man and a woman today (Sunday) who were arrested.
Using a picture of a Monopoly 'Go to Jail' square, the Cherwell branch of Thames Valley Police tweeted today: "Upon receipt of two unrelated recall notifications Banbury Neighbourhood Officers have located two wanted persons in Banbury. With the support of our ICR teams both have been arrested.
"A 45 year old female from Banbury and a 34 year old male will be returned to prison after not adhering to their licence conditions.