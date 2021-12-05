Banbury police locate two people in the town who are apprehended and returned to prison

Banbury neighbourhood officers arrested and returned two individuals to jail today (Sunday)

The two, not connected, had not complied with their licence conditions. Banbury neighbourhood officers found a man and a woman today (Sunday) who were arrested.

Using a picture of a Monopoly 'Go to Jail' square, the Cherwell branch of Thames Valley Police tweeted today: "Upon receipt of two unrelated recall notifications Banbury Neighbourhood Officers have located two wanted persons in Banbury. With the support of our ICR teams both have been arrested.