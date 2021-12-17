Banbury police issue warning about drink spiking in pubs and clubs as Christmas approaches

Drinks can be spiked quickly and relatively easily, in glasses or bottles

Thames Valley Police Cherwell, covering the district, says this weekend - the last before Christmas Eve and Christmas Day - is likely to be one of the busiest ones of the year for the night time economy, with many people enjoying a chance to celebrate and socialise.

However, unfortunately it’s also traditionally a busy time for the emergency services, as a result of a night out turning sour, with injuries and offences the result.

The Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been taking part in partnership working operations with Cherwell District Council talking to the public about personal safety issues, including drink spiking. This is the information and advice they have issued - what you need to know before heading out for the evening:

HOW DO I KNOW IF MY DRINK HAS BEEN SPIKED?

If your drink has been spiked it's unlikely you'll be able to see, smell or taste any difference. However, you may experience certain symptoms. You may:

- Feel drowsy, confused or find it difficult to speak or move.

- Feel drunker than you should, depending on how much you have drunk.

- Not be able to remember what you have done.

WHAT SHOULD I DO NEXT?

- Tell someone you trust, such as a friend or venue staff.

- If you are alone, ask the pub landlord or bar manager to call a trusted friend for you.

- Your friend, or someone you trust, should take you to the nearest accident and emergency (A&E) department and tell the medical staff your drink may have been spiked.

- Report it to the police as soon as you can. They will need to take blood and urine samples. Most drugs leave the body within 72 hours of being taken, but some can be gone in 12 hours so it's important to be tested as soon as possible.

BE A GOOD FRIEND AND HELP PREVENT DRINK SPIKING:

- Never leave your drink unattended.

- Don't accept a drink from someone you don't know.

- Keep an eye on your friends' drinks.

- Stay away from situations that you don't feel comfortable with.

- Report to bar or venue staff if you see someone acting suspiciously (e.g. tampering with people’s drinks).

- If someone appears unusually intoxicated do not leave them unattended or with a stranger, make sure they are safe.

- Let someone know where you are and what time you expect to be home, especially if you're going on a date with someone you don't know.

- If you have been sexually assaulted, even if you are too upset to report it to the police immediately, you should try to seek medical assistance if you have been hurt or injured. Any forensic evidence obtained during tests can be stored.

IF YOU’RE THINKING OF SPIKING SOMEONE’S DRINK, YOU SHOULD KNOW:

- Drink spiking is illegal, whether or not an attack or assault has been carried out.

- It can result in a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison for anyone who is found guilty of doing it.