Banbury police are looking for this man following burglary and racially aggravated incident - call 999 if you see him

Police are looking for this man following a burglary and a racially aggravated public order incident, both in Banbury.

Thomas Butler, also known as ‘Tommy’, pictured, is around 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

Thames Valley Police said: "He is known to frequent the Banbury area.

