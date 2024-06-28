Banbury police are looking for this man following burglary and racially aggravated incident - call 999 if you see him
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are looking for this man following a burglary and a racially aggravated public order incident, both in Banbury.
Thomas Butler, also known as ‘Tommy’, pictured, is around 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.
Thames Valley Police said: "He is known to frequent the Banbury area.
"If you see Butler, do not approach him and call 999 instead quoting 43240076730."