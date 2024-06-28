Banbury police are looking for this man following burglary and racially aggravated incident - call 999 if you see him

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jun 2024, 17:37 BST
Police are looking for this man following a burglary and a racially aggravated public order incident, both in Banbury.

Thomas Butler, also known as ‘Tommy’, pictured, is around 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

Thames Valley Police said: "He is known to frequent the Banbury area.

"If you see Butler, do not approach him and call 999 instead quoting 43240076730."