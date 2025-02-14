Banbury pensioner charged with indecent assault on girl under 14

By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Feb 2025, 12:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A pensioner from Banbury has been charged with 10 counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.

Robert Headhouse-Benson, of Morgan Close, Banbury, appeared in Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 7.

The 81-year-old has been charged with committing 10 counts of indecent assault between 1997 and 2005.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offences are believed to have taken place at locations across Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Dorset.

A pensioner living in Banbury has been charged with committing 10 counts of historic indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.A pensioner living in Banbury has been charged with committing 10 counts of historic indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.
A pensioner living in Banbury has been charged with committing 10 counts of historic indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.

Headhouse-Benson was released on court bail until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court, which will be on March 20.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, please contact the police by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at

https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, but are not yet ready to speak to the police, please visit the NHS support organisation Serenity at www.nhft.nhs.uk/serenity or call Serenity on 01604 601713.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice