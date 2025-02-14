Banbury pensioner charged with indecent assault on girl under 14

A pensioner from Banbury has been charged with 10 counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Headhouse-Benson, of Morgan Close, Banbury, appeared in Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 7.

The 81-year-old has been charged with committing 10 counts of indecent assault between 1997 and 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences are believed to have taken place at locations across Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Dorset.

A pensioner living in Banbury has been charged with committing 10 counts of historic indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.

Headhouse-Benson was released on court bail until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court, which will be on March 20.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, please contact the police by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, but are not yet ready to speak to the police, please visit the NHS support organisation Serenity at www.nhft.nhs.uk/serenity or call Serenity on 01604 601713.