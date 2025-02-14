Banbury pensioner charged with indecent assault on girl under 14
Robert Headhouse-Benson, of Morgan Close, Banbury, appeared in Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 7.
The 81-year-old has been charged with committing 10 counts of indecent assault between 1997 and 2005.
The offences are believed to have taken place at locations across Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Dorset.
Headhouse-Benson was released on court bail until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court, which will be on March 20.
If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, please contact the police by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at
If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, but are not yet ready to speak to the police, please visit the NHS support organisation Serenity at www.nhft.nhs.uk/serenity or call Serenity on 01604 601713.