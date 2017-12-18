Banbury PC ordered to court over assault

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a PC is to appear at court to be charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Rebecca Barnett, aged 33, of Wood End, Banbury, was given a postal requisition to appear at Banbury Magistrates’ Court on January 15 next year.

The charge is in connection with an assault on a 29-year-old woman in Addison Road, Banbury, on the evening of June 10 this year.

PC Barnett, who was off duty at the time of the incident, is stationed in Banbury, but is currently suspended from duties while criminal proceedings are ongoing.