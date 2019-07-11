Banbury PC attempted to obstruct the course of justice

Following a misconduct hearing, a Banbury police officer has been dismissed after he was found to have breached Standards of Professional Behaviour.

The hearing took place at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters in Oxford Road, Kidlington, between Monday, July 8 and today July 11, in front of a panel including a legally qualified chairperson, Harry Ireland.

It was alleged that PC Paul Froggatt failed to declare an association with an individual involved in a case which he was investigating.

Further, it was also alleged that he carried out enquiries as part of this investigation at the behest of this individual.

Finally, it was alleged that when PC Froggatt did disclose his relationship with the aforementioned individual he failed to give full disclosure to the force.

PC Froggatt faced a total of eight allegations; the panel found that six of the allegations were proven and that this amounted to gross misconduct.

PC Froggatt, who was based at Banbury, was dismissed.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: “PC Froggatt’s conduct breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity, confidentiality, discreditable conduct, duties and responsibilities and orders and instructions.

“He appointed himself Officer in Charge of an investigation into an allegation of harassment made by an associate.

“Further, PC Froggatt also attempted to obstruct the course of justice in relation to a Fixed Penalty Notice that had been issued to the brother of his associate.

“PC Froggatt also conducted checks on police systems on behalf of his associate.

“During this period, PC Froggatt and his associate would communicate directly with each other regarding these matters, rather than going through normal channels as other members of the public have to.

“Finally, when PC Froggatt did disclose his relationship with the aforementioned individual he failed to give full disclosure to the force.

"PC Froggatt allowed himself to provide a personal policing service to an undisclosed associate. This resulted in personal and professional boundaries becoming blurred which has led to this misconduct process.”