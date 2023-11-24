Banbury pawnbroker shop robbed by man claiming to have knife
The incident took place at Cash Converters on the High Street at around 5.30pm on Wednesday (November 22).
The police have released a CCTV picture of a man they would like to speak to regarding the robbery.
During the robbery, the man who claimed to be in possession of a knife demanded money from the till. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the robbery.
Investigating officer, detective constable Neil Buzzard, based at Banbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the individual in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230525948.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”