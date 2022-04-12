Banbury parent is fined for failing to send their child to its secondary school - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

A fine of £54 was imposed on the parent for failing to send their child regularly to secondary school in Banbury between April and July 2021. The parent pleaded not guilty but was convicted of contravening the terms of the Education Act, 1996. The charge was brought by Oxfordshire County Council. The parent was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £100 court costs.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Magistrates ordered that £1,000 seized from James Ritson of Silver Back Studio, Beaumont Close, Banbury on the grounds that it was recoverable property obtained through unlawful conduct, intended for use in unlawful conduct under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, be further detained for a period of six months.

In a separate case they put a similar order on £1,000 seized from Paul McCabe, of Jubilee Court, Banbury. The money was seized from Jubilee Court on February 28, on the grounds that is was recoverable property obtained through unlawful conduct, intended for use in unlawful conduct under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 and magistrates confirmed an order that this be further detained for a period of six months.

Teejay Jeacock, 34, c/o an address in Beaconsfield Road, Banbury, pleaded guilty to failing to abide by a community order requiring him to undertake unpaid work, by failing to attend work on January 15 and 29, 2022 and failing to provide a reasonable excuse in the requisite time period. He was fined £266 and ordered to pay court costs of £60.

Douglas James McClure, 38, of Withycombe Drive, Banbury pleaded guilty to contravening the requirements of a community order requiring him to undertake unpaid work. He failed to attend sessions on June 4 and 11, 2021. McClure was fined £66 and ordered to pay £60 court costs.

Lee Adam Creed, 33, of The Beeches, Chipping Norton was banned from driving for three years and subjected to a community order requiring him to undergo treatment for alcohol dependency and to be subjected to electronic monitoring for a period of three months starting on March 3, 2022. This required him to remain at a property at The Beeches from 7pm - 7am. Creed was also required to partake in a 'thinking skills' rehabilitation activity.

The order was imposed in respect of offences dealt with by Dorset magistrates regarding failing to provide a specimen when required to do so by police on June 27, 2021 in Weymouth; driving without a licence on the same occasion; criminal damage to police ancillary devices on the same occasion; and assaulting a police officer on the same occasion. He was ordered to pay compensation of £150.

Anthony Martin Hardwidge, 48, of South Street, Banbury was fined £424 for breaking the 70mph speed limit on the A421 Tingewick by-pass on August 3, 2021. His recorded speed was 99mph. Hardwidge was ordered to pay a £42 victim surcharge and court costs of £90. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Cambell William Hobson, 43, of Hornton Lane, Horley was fined £500 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on the B4035 road at Tadmarton on August 3, 2021. His recorded speed was 37mph. Hobson was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Alexandra Jill Lewis, 58, of Main Street, Sibford Gower was fined fined £100 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in a Mini Cooper car on August 3, 2021. Her recorded speed was 39mph. Lewis's driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.