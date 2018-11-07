Banbury paedophile is jailed

A Banbury man who pleaded guilty to an array of child sex offences is sentenced.

Arron Lyons, 33, who lived on Forgeway, was sentenced to four years in prison for five offences at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, November 6.

At a prior hearing Lyons had pleaded guilty to one count of causing the sexual exploitation of a child, for which he received a two year custodial sentence.

One count of enticing a child to engage in sexual activity, for which he received a one year custodial sentence and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child for which he also received a one year sentence.

The sentences will run consecutively.