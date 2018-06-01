Banbury paedophile is jailed

After a lengthy investigation a Banbury man has been jailed for sexual offences against a child.

Gary Huckin, aged 45, of Bloxham Road, Banbury, was sentenced to six years and three months’ imprisonment at a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on May 24.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, Huckin pleaded guilty to one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child and one count of distributing indecent images of a child at the same court on April 30.

He paid a teenage girl to take indecent images of herself. He then distributed them, and tried to engaged in sexual activity with the victim. The offending took place in 2015.

Huckin was arrested on July 4, 2015, and was charged on August 30 2017.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sam Bonner of Force CID based in Banbury, said: “This has been a lengthy investigation, the victim was a young teenager when she was exploited and abused by Huckin, and she has been extremely brave in supporting the investigation throughout and assisting us in bringing him to justice.

“Thames Valley Police will always investigate those who seek to abuse children and I hope that this case shows we are committed to supporting victims to get justice for them.”