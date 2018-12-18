Banbury neo-Nazi couple jailed for more than 11 years for banned far-right group membership

A couple from Banbury described as ‘neo-Nazis’ were jailed for a total of 11 and a half years for being members of a banned far-right group today (December 18).

Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, both of Waltham Gardens, were found guilty of being part of National Action at Birmingham Crown Court on November 12.

(L-R) Adam Thomas, Claudia Patatas, Daniel Bogunovic. Photo: West Midlands Police

Thomas was also found guilty of possessing terrorist material which included bomb-making instructions.

Thomas was sentenced to six and a half years and Patatas was sentenced to five years in prison after a three-day hearing at the same court.

Four other men were also jailed after being convicted for being members of National Action.

• Daniel Bogunovic, 27, of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester, for six years and four months

• Joel Wilmore, 24, of Bramhall Moor Lane, Stockport, for five years and 10 months

• Darren Fletcher, 28, of Kitchen Lane, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, for five years

• Nathan Pryke, 27, of Dartford Road, March, Cambridge, for five years and five months.

Sentencing, Judge Melbourne Inman QC said: “National Action is a terrorist organisation.

“It’s aims and objectives are the overthrow of democracy in this country by serious violence and murder, and the imposition of a Nazi-style state which would eradicate whole sections of society by violence and murder.”

National Action formed in 2013 but was banned following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in June 2016.

Despite being outlawed, the group carried out a ‘white holy war’ to uphold white supremacist values around the country, the trial heard.

The court heard how the group used several methods to disguise their contact with each other such as using pseudonyms through closed, encrypted messaging platforms as well as regularly meeting in person to spread their ideology.

Photos seen by the jury show a man alleged to be Thomas in Klu Klux Klan robes, while another shows the pair with a Swastika flag.

Thomas was also found to have a cache of weapons, including machetes, an axe and crossbows - and carried out target practice in his back garden.

The jury was also told of racist messages Patatas, a former wedding photographer, and Thomas, who used to work as a security guard at the Amazon depot in Banbury, sent on the chat group to people already convicted of being members of National Action.