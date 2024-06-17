Banbury Mayor announced as new president of town's twinning association

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town Mayor Cllr Mark Cherry has been announced as the new Banbury and District Twinning Association president as it prepares for a year of renewal and expansion.

The association, which is headed by former town Mayor John Donaldson, welcomed Cllr Cherry to the position last week.

Alongside the announcement of a new president, Banbury and District Twinning Association announced its new plans and ideas for 2024.

Cllr Cherry said: “I'm delighted to be part of the team as the association embarks on this exciting refresh journey.”

Banbury Town Mayor Mark Cherry with chairman of the Banbury and District Twinning Association John Donaldson.

The group, which was founded back in 1978, hopes to bring new life to its existing twin relationships and to collaborate with local organisations, businesses and individuals.

It is looking for people with an interest in international relations and cultural exchange to join and get involved with the group’s exchanges and events with Banbury’s two twin towns.

Banbury has been twinned with the German town of Hennef since 2021 and with the Paris suburb of Ermont since 1982.

Over the years, many groups, including Banbury Judo Club, Banbury and District Canoe Club, Banbury Symphony Orchestra, Banbury Scout Band and the Caledonian Pipe Band, and Banbury Cross Players, have participated in exchange events both in town and abroad.

Speaking at the relaunch event, chairman of Banbury and District Twinning Association John Donaldson said: “This is a thrilling time for Banbury's twinning initiatives.

“We're embarking on a refresh of the association and look forward to a productive year with Cllr Cherry as president.”