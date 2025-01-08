Banbury Marks and Spencer targeted by gang in attempted cash machine ramraid burglary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbury’s Marks and Spencer store was broken into during the early hours of this morning (January 8) in an attempted cash machine burglary.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attempted business burglary that took place at the M&S Food Hall in Acorn Way at around 2.15am.

Three offenders reportedly rammed their way into the shop with a vehicle before attempting to drag out a cash machine.

After failing to steal the cash machine, the offenders made off in an orange vehicle, which is believed to be a Toyota Hilux.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sam Buzzard said: “This incident has occurred in the early hours, and we were immediately alerted to the offence after the offenders activated alarms at the M&S Food Store.

“Nobody was injured in the incident, but there has been damage to the frontage of the store. The store is open as normal for customers.

“I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who was driving in the area between around 2.15am and 2.30am and has captured any footage on their dash-cams which may assist this investigation to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the crime reference number 43250010471 or report information on Thames Valley Police’s website here: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Alternatively, to report information with 100% anonymity, people can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit its website at:https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously