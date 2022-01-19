Banbury man who exposed himself in public is subjected to sexual offenders’ programme - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

James Wallace Hendry, 22, of Pepper Alley, Banbury was subjected to a 43-day sexual offenders’ programme after pleading guilty to outraging public decency by exposing his genitals at Oxford Railway Station on January 12, 2021. Hendry was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and £85 court costs.

Karl Deasey, 30, of Edmunds Road, Banbury was fined £66 for breaking a 40mph speed limit in a Mercedes Sprinter on the A41 at Bicester on February 18, 2021. His recorded speed was 46mph. Deasey was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and his driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Nicholas King, 29, of Parsons Piece, Banbury was fined £250 for breaking a 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on February 18, 2021. His recorded speed was 68mph. King was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Baird, 29, of Ferriston, Banbury was banned from driving for 13 months and ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work for driving a silver Peugeot car in Stockton Road, Coventry while disqualified. The offence happened on July 19, 2021. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and £85 court costs. Baird was also convicted of driving without insurance on the same occasion. There was no separate penalty for this offence. The case was first heard at Coventry Magistrates’ Court in August 2021.

Rebecca Cooper, 19, of Christchurch Court, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by leaving her home without a reasonable excuse on March 2, 2021. Cooper was ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ionut-Madelin Gruia, 28, of West Bar Street, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations on March 20, 2021 by participating in a gathering of two or more people outdoors at a house at Ferriston, Banbury. Madelin-Gruia was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Alexander Azevedo, 20, of Britannia Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to criminal damage in respect of a tyre valued at £62 belonging to a woman in Banbury on June 1, 2021. Azevedo was ordered to pay £62 compensation and £85 court costs.

Jack Denning Cox, 21, of North Street, Middle Barton was fined £300 for driving on the A44 at Woodstock on March 16, 2021 without insurance. Cox was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Benjamin James Jamieson, 32, of Waltham Gardens, Banbury changed a not guilty plea to guilty in respect of a charge of driving in an Audi car with excess cannabis in his blood on June 17, 2020 in Hazel Crescent, Kidlington. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £160 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge with £500 court costs.

Martin Michael Heath, 35, of Hardwick Park, Banbury changed a not guilty plea to guilty in relation to a charge of driving a blue Peugeot car in Hardwick Park on July 19, 2020 without insurance. He was fined £300.

Heath pleaded guilty to damaging a silver Ford Fusion in Hardwick Park on July 15. He was ordered to pay £120 compensation. Heath further pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on July 19 in Hardwick Park. He was banned from driving for three months, fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £72 with £170 court costs.