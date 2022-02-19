Banbury man to pay £3,618 compensation and a fine for travelling by rail 196 times without paying for tickets - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Adu-Gyamfi Baffour, 30, of Clarkes Court, Banbury was fined £660 and ordered to pay £3,618.50 compensation to Chiltern Railways for travelling on 196 occasions without paying the required ticket fare.

The offences happened between October 2, 2020 and July 5, 2021. Baffour was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £179 court costs. The case was proved in his absence.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Jamie Hughes, 23, of Dairy Ground, King’s Sutton was fined £440 and ordered to pay £3 compensation to Chiltern Railways for having travelled between King’s Sutton and Banbury without paying his fare on May 26, 2021. Hughes was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and court costs of £179. The case was proved in his absence.

Cherry Lynn Joines, 64, of Rochester Way, Twyford, Adderbury was fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.70 compensation to Chiltern Railways for travelling between Bicester North and Banbury stations on June 28, 2021 without paying for a ticket. Joines was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £179 court costs. The case was proved in her absence.

Sanuri Anjaji Magammanage, 24, of Alma Road, Banbury was fined £220 and ordered to pay £43.60 compensation to Chiltern Railways for travelling between Banbury and London Marylebone on July 29, 2021 without pay for a ticket. Magammanage was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £179 court costs. The case was proved in his absence.

Claire Parsons, 46, of Broome Way, Banbury was fined was fined £220 for travelling on a Chiltern Railways train between Bicester North and Banbury on June 22, 2021 without a valid ticket. She was ordered to pay compensation of £5.70 along with a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £100. The case was proved in her absence.

Mateusz Szynczak, 28, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of burglary of a house in Castle Street, Banbury on September 4, 2020, entering rooms as a trespasser with intent to do unlawful damage. He was remanded in custody for inquiries to be made with regard to the most suitable method of determining the case. Szynczak had pleaded not guilty. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge for failing to surrender to bail on October 22, 2021.

David Trevor Price,76, of Rattlecombe Road, Shenington was fined £380 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in Stratford Road, Wroxton on February 26, 2021. His recorded speed was 42mph. Price was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £38 and £90 court costs. He was banned from driving for 21 days.

Tony Russell Sheldrick, 24, of Warwick Road, Banbury was fined £660 for driving without insurance in Sainsbury’s Car Park, Banbury on May 30, 2021. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Kallum Hassam, 24, of McKeevor Place, Banbury pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Banbury by beating her on May 9, 2021. He was fined £333 and ordered to pay a £33 victim surcharge and£85 court costs.

William Brandhan, 31, of Howard Road, Upper Heyford was fined £53 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on Botley Road, Oxford on April 21, 2021. His recorded speed was 35mph. Brandhan was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.