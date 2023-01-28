Banbury man sentenced to prison for assault of woman and other offences
A Banbury man has been sentenced to prison for assault and other offences following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.
Stuart Malone, aged 41, of Griffith Road, Banbury, was sentenced to a total of two years and nine months’ imprisonment at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (27/1) after being convicted of three counts of assault, one count of criminal damage, one count of resisting arrest and one count of strangulation.
He was also given a five year restraining order against his victim.
On 8 November last year, Malone assaulted a 48-year-old woman by kicking her in the stomach, strangling her and damaging her property at an address in Banbury.
The victim’s son contacted police during the assault. When officers arrived the assault was still in progress, and they immediately arrested Malone.
He then assaulted two of the officers and resisted arrest, before being taken into custody.
Malone was charged with the offences on November 9.
Investigating officer, PC Lucy Henderson-Slater, based at Banbury police station, said: “Malone is a violent and dangerous offender, who caused significant trauma to his victim.
“I am really pleased that he has received a custodial sentence as well as a lengthy restraining order. We hope that this will bring the victim some peace and allow her to move on with her life.”