Banbury man sentenced to jail for breaking a woman's nose by head butting

A man has been sentenced for an assault in Banbury in which the victim's nose was broken

Grant Stephen, aged 28, of Balmoral Avenue, Banbury, was sentenced to one year and four months in prison at Oxford Crown Court last Friday, August 26.

Stephen pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has also been made subject to a restraining order against the victim.

On January 23, 2021, Stephen was the passenger of a car that was travelling along Woodgreen Avenue. He forced the driver, a woman in her twenties, to stop the car, grabbed hold of her hair and head butted her multiple times.

The victim sustained a broken nose.

Stephen was arrested on February 12, 2021 and charged on July 22, 2021.

Investigating officer, PC Chris Gutteridge, based at Bicester police station, said: “This was a nasty and cowardly attack against the victim which left her with a lifelong injury.

“There is no place for domestic abuse. If you have been a victim of domestic violence then please do report it. If you are in immediate danger, please always call 999.

“Alternatively, you can report on our online domestic abuse reporting page or you can call 101.