Banbury man sentenced to 19 years in Russian prison after being captured fighting for Ukraine

An ex-British Army soldier from Banbury has been sentenced to serve 19 years in a Russian prison after being captured while fighting for Ukraine.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Scott Rhys Anderson was captured by Russian forces while fighting in the Kursk region in November last year.

The Banbury man is reported to have pleaded guilty to committing terrorist acts and crimes against civilians at a trial held behind closed doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was believed that the 22-year-old former British soldier had travelled to Ukraine to fight for Ukraine's International Legion.

Banbury man James Anderson has been sent to 19 years in Prison after reportedly pleading guilty to terrorist acts and crimes against Russian civilians. (NF/newsX).

Anderson is the first British fighter to be captured fighting for Ukraine inside of Russian territory.

It is thought that Anderson will serve the first five years of his sentence in prison before being transferred to a penal colony to serve out the rest of his sentence.

Speaking in January, Russia's Investigative Committee said: “Investigators have established that James Anderson, for material reward, took direct part in the armed conflict as a mercenary on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In mid-November 2024, James Anderson, armed with automatic small arms and explosive devices, illegally crossed the state border of the Russian Federation and invaded the territory of the Kursk region. Pursuing the goal of intimidating the population, causing significant property damage and destabilising the activities of government bodies, he committed criminal acts against civilians.

British mercenary James Anderson (right), undated. He fought for Ukraine. (NF/newsX)

“As a result of operational search activities, James Anderson was detained on the territory of the Kursk region. At the request of the investigator from the Russian Investigative Committee, the court has placed the British mercenary James Anderson in pre-trial detention.”