Banbury man sentenced to 19 years in Russian prison after being captured fighting for Ukraine

By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Mar 2025, 17:21 BST

An ex-British Army soldier from Banbury has been sentenced to serve 19 years in a Russian prison after being captured while fighting for Ukraine.

James Scott Rhys Anderson was captured by Russian forces while fighting in the Kursk region in November last year.

The Banbury man is reported to have pleaded guilty to committing terrorist acts and crimes against civilians at a trial held behind closed doors.

It was believed that the 22-year-old former British soldier had travelled to Ukraine to fight for Ukraine's International Legion.

Banbury man James Anderson has been sent to 19 years in Prison after reportedly pleading guilty to terrorist acts and crimes against Russian civilians. (NF/newsX).

Anderson is the first British fighter to be captured fighting for Ukraine inside of Russian territory.

It is thought that Anderson will serve the first five years of his sentence in prison before being transferred to a penal colony to serve out the rest of his sentence.

Speaking in January, Russia's Investigative Committee said: “Investigators have established that James Anderson, for material reward, took direct part in the armed conflict as a mercenary on the territory of the Russian Federation.

“In mid-November 2024, James Anderson, armed with automatic small arms and explosive devices, illegally crossed the state border of the Russian Federation and invaded the territory of the Kursk region. Pursuing the goal of intimidating the population, causing significant property damage and destabilising the activities of government bodies, he committed criminal acts against civilians.

British mercenary James Anderson (right), undated. He fought for Ukraine. (NF/newsX)

“As a result of operational search activities, James Anderson was detained on the territory of the Kursk region. At the request of the investigator from the Russian Investigative Committee, the court has placed the British mercenary James Anderson in pre-trial detention.”

