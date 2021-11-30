Banbury man remanded into custody after being charged with drugs supply offence

Police arrested the 28-year-old man from Banbury in Northampton yesterday, Monday November 29. He was also recalled to prison after his arrest.

The 28-year-old man had his first appearance in court today, Tuesday November 30, and has now been remanded in custody until January 4, 2022.

The arrest was one of two made by police at a Northampton hotel yesterday.

A Banbury man has been remanded into custody after being charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.