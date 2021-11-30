Banbury man remanded into custody after being charged with drugs supply offence
A Banbury man has been remanded into custody after being charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 5:21 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 5:22 pm
Police arrested the 28-year-old man from Banbury in Northampton yesterday, Monday November 29. He was also recalled to prison after his arrest.
The 28-year-old man had his first appearance in court today, Tuesday November 30, and has now been remanded in custody until January 4, 2022.
The arrest was one of two made by police at a Northampton hotel yesterday.
Police also arrested a 34-year-old woman at a hotel in Northampton on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.