Banbury man remanded in custody on GBH charge

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in Banbury.

Demetrius Parker, aged 36, of Marshall Road, Banbury, appeared at Banbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 26 and was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court on April 3.

It follows an incident at about 8.50pm on Saturday, February 24, in which a man was assaulted at a property in Middleton Road, Banbury.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to the Horton General Hospital in Banbury and later discharged.

A 49-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and burglary.

She has been released under investigation.