A 33-year-old man from Banbury pleaded guilty yesterday at Oxford Crown Court to offenses involving a 12-year-old boy.

Arron Lyons of Forgeway, Banbury pleaded guilty to one count of causing sexual exploitation of a child, one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

Lyons was arrested in 2016 and will remain in custody until sentencing, scheduled for Tuesday, November 6 at Oxford Crown Court.

More information to follow.