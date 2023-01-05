A man from Banbury has been jailed for violently attacking and raping a woman.

David Williams, aged 32, of Mold Crescent, Banbury, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday (January 3).

He was also given an indefinite restraining order and will be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

A jury unanimously found him guilty of one count each of rape and sexual assault by penetration, following a five-day trial that took place last year.

Williams was acquitted of a second count of rape.

In April last year, Williams violently attacked a woman, who he sexually assaulted and raped.

Within days of the offences, Williams was arrested and charged.

In a victim personal statement summarised to the court, the woman said she had found it ‘overwhelmingly difficult at times’ to carry on with ‘normal life’. She struggled to sleep and said she had ‘often just sat in my office and cried’.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Samantha Davies, of the Rape and Sexual Offences team, based at Banbury police station, said: “Thames Valley Police takes rape and sexual assault offences seriously and will investigate robustly with care and support provided to the survivors.

“I am pleased Williams will go to jail for a significant period, the sentence reflects the severity of his offences.