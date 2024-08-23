Banbury man jailed for running crack cocaine and heroin drug lines
A man from Banbury has been jailed after being found guilty of running three crack cocaine and heroin drug lines in town.
Amir Taseem, from Banbury, was sentenced to five years in prison this week.
The 28-year-old was jailed after he was found to be running three drug lines selling crack cocaine and heroin in Banbury.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We will not tolerate drug dealing and we will bring offenders to justice.”
