Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man from Banbury has been jailed after being found guilty of running three crack cocaine and heroin drug lines in town.

Amir Taseem, from Banbury, was sentenced to five years in prison this week.

The 28-year-old was jailed after he was found to be running three drug lines selling crack cocaine and heroin in Banbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We will not tolerate drug dealing and we will bring offenders to justice.”

To make a report to Thames Valley Police, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/