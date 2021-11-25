Banbury man jailed for possession of drugs with intent to supply

A man from Banbury has been jailed after being convicted of possessing class A drugs with the intent to supply.

Lewis Ayre, aged 23 of Fisher Close, Banbury pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of class A drugs with the intent to supply and was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (November 18) to three years in prison.

At around 12.50pm on October 26, Ayre was a passenger in a vehicle on Cherwell Street in Banbury.

Lewis Ayre.Photo by Thames Valley Police

Due to suspicious activity, the occupants were detained for a search by police officers.

During the search, a bundle of crack cocaine and heroin was located.

Ayre was arrested and charged the same day for his involvement in the supply of Class A drugs. He was charged on October 27.

Investigating Officer, PC Chris Eaton said: “Tackling drugs supply remains a top priority for Thames Valley Police. We will actively seek to disrupt organised drug supply to protect our communities.

“Through our Stronghold commitment, we work in partnership with local authorities, social services and the other emergency services, to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.