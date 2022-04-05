Banbury man jailed for multiple sexual offences against a child

A Banbury man has been jailed for 19 years after for a string of rapes and sexual offences against a child.

Ian Bailey, aged 56, pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a girl, and taking an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child.

He pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape of a child, but was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of all four counts following a trial at Oxford Crown Court in February.

Returning to the same court for sentencing yesterday, Monday April 4, Bailey was given an extended prison sentence, consisting of 19 years immediate custody and a further six years on licence.

Bailey was arrested on July 21 last year and was charged with the offences on August 10.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Phil Rowles of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Bailey’s horrendous acts took place over a number of years and his offending had a devastating impact on the victim.

“The victim in this case has been incredibly brave in coming forwards, and I would like to praise her and her family for this courage and resolve.

“I sincerely hope that this sentence will help to provide some closure and allow them to move forwards.

“I again encourage anybody who is affected or may be suffering from abuse to come forward.

“No matter what the passage of time, we are committed to investigating such heinous crimes and will seek to bring offenders before the courts.”