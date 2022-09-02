News you can trust since 1838
Banbury man jailed for grabbing a woman by her hair and headbutting her several times

The young victim was left with lifelong injuries after breaking her nose

By The Newsroom
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:57 pm

A Banbury man who grabbed a woman by her hair and headbutted her several times has been jailed.

The woman was left with a broken nose and police said she has been left with a 'lifelong injury'.

Officers described the incident, which happened on January 23, 2021, was 'nasty and cowardly attack'.

Grant Stephen was sentenced to one year and four months’ in prison at Oxford Crown Court on Friday August 26.

Grant Stephen, of Balmoral Avenue, was a passenger in a car that was travelling along Woodgreen Avenue.

The 28-year-old forced the driver, a woman in her twenties, to stop the car, grabbed hold of her hair and headbutted her multiple times.

Stephen was arrested on February 12, 2021 and charged on July 22, 2021.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced to one year and four months’ in prison at Oxford Crown Court on Friday August 26.

He has also been made subject to a restraining order against the victim.

Investigating officer, PC Chris Gutteridge, based at Bicester police station, said: “This was a nasty and cowardly attack against the victim which left her with a lifelong injury.

“There is no place for domestic abuse. If you have been a victim of domestic violence then please do report it. If you are in immediate danger, please always call 999.

“Alternatively, you can report on our online domestic abuse reporting page or you can call 101.

“Our website also has information of other support available for victims.”