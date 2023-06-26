A Banbury man has been jailed for burglary and drugs offences that took place earlier this summer.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, the man has been jailed for three counts of burglary in a dwelling.

Anthony Chilton, aged 37, of Orchard Way in Banbury, pleaded guilty to the offences and a further count of possession of cannabis in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (June 23).

Chilton was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at the same hearing.

Anthony Chilton, who has started a three year jail sentence for burglary and drugs offences

In the early hours of May 15 this year, Chilton targeted various addresses in Hardwick Park, Cheviot Way, Barcombe Close and Sussex Drive in Banbury.

Officers received reports of a man trying door handles and entering properties.

Despite four offence locations, only one address had property stolen and Chilton was found close by one of the addresses and attempted to make off from officers.

However, he was quickly apprehended and was found to have stolen property and cannabis on him.

He was arrested and was subsequently charged on May 19.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Owen Farniss, of the Banbury Priority Crime Team, said: “Burglary is an impactful offence that not only puts people at loss of possessions and finances, but can also impact their feelings of safety and security in their homes.

“Offences such as these will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and I am pleased that Chilton has received such a sentence for these offences.