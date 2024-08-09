Banbury man jailed after stealing chainsaw and angle grinder from cemetery
Jack Mobey was sentenced to serve eight months in a young offender institution.
The 18-year-old of Wimborne Avenue was also ordered to pay compensation at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on July 31.
During the trial, Mobey was found guilty of burgling someone’s house and theft.
He also pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation, driving while disqualified, receiving stolen goods and possessing criminal property.
The charges relate to a string of offences that took place in April and May this year.
On April 6, Mobey burgled the Ruscote Avenue home of a man in his 50s.
On April 30, while disqualified from driving, he drove a stolen Hyundai Matrix on Aynho Road.
On May 31, the 18-year-old stole a chainsaw, an angle grinder and batteries from Southam Road Cemetery.
Then on June 3, he spent £67.79 in One Stop on Warwick Road using a bank card stolen from a man in his forties.
Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Jack Mobey was charged on June 20.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Smith said: “This case provides a clear example of how we are taking action against individuals who are displaying continuous offending.
“Jack Mobey has been brought to our attention numerous times over the last few months and has shown a complete disregard of the implications of his behaviour.
“Mobey’s crimes have impacted negatively on the lives of many people within our community and I hope this result allows them some form of comfort and closure.”