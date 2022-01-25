Banbury man is sent to jail for 21 weeks for threatening behaviour and carrying an offensive weapon - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Jahangir Ahmed, 46, of Evenlode, Banbury received the prison sentence for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence towards a woman in Banbury.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted by magistrates. Ahmed also pleaded not guilty to carrying an offensive weapon – a wooden stick – but was found guilty of the offence. Magistrates imposed the prison sentence because the offence was so serious. They said use of the weapon was deliberately planned to cause fear to the victim.

Additionally, magistrates imposed a restraining order preventing Ahmed from making any contact with his victim. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation, a victim surcharge of £128 and £200 costs.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Marek Dziezanowski, 22, of Waltham Gardens, Banbury was fined £660 for, between March 5 2021 and April 2 2021, failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of an Audi car being driven. He was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Paul Alan Lake, 36, of Miranda Lane, Brackley was fined £136 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on February 26, 2021. His recorded speed was 48mph. Lake was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Philip James Lee, 49, of Cooper’s Square, Chipping Norton was fined £233 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in a Range Rover vehicle on Burford Road, Chipping Norton on March 9, 2021. Lee was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Alexander O’Cleary, 52, of Horton Drive, Middleton Cheney was fined £610 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on February 26, 2021. His recorded speed was 66mph. O’Cleary was ordered to pay a £61 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Barry Edward Eddy, 54, of Usher Drive, Banbury pleaded not guilty but was convicted of breaking the 70mph motorway speed limit on the M40 at Boarstall, Bucks on January 16, 2021. The case was proved in his absence. Eddy was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 victim surcharge. He was also fined £500 court costs. Eddy’s driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Keil James Manley, 34, of South View, Great Bourton, Banbury was fined £480 for breaking a 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on March 1, 2021. His recorded speed was 67mph. Manley was ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and court costs of £90. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

James McMahon, 38, of Longfellow Road, Banbury was fined £538 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on March 1, 2021. His recorded speed was 61mph. McMahon was ordered to pay a £54 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

Victor Marshall Tofts, 68, of Back Lane, Epwell was fined £140 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on Aynho Road, Adderbury on February 4, 2021. Tofts was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge with £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.