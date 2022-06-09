Banbury man is jailed for two assaults after kicking and punching his former partner

Oxford Magistrates' Court where a man who kicked and punched a woman was jailed

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, James Hampton, aged 39, of Bankside, was sentenced to a year in prison and a two-year restraining order upon his release at Oxford Magistrates' Court yesterday (8/6).

A jury found him guilty of two counts of assault and three counts of breaching a restraining order after a trial.

At around 1.30pm on April 15, the victim, a woman in her thirties, called police as Hampton had breached a restraining order by attending her address.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers found Hampton at the address with the victim, who is his former partner, and arrested him.

Hampton also kicked and punched the victim on February 15 and April 15, causing bruising.

Sergeant Sarah Nash, based at Banbury police station, said: “Thames Valley Police takes violence against women and girls extremely seriously.

"Following a thorough investigation, Hampton has been brought to justice despite continually denying his offending.

“I hope this sentence demonstrates that we are relentless in our pursuit of offenders.