Banbury man is jailed for breaching a 2020 community order made for harassing a woman - Court Report

Shane Benjamin Given, 31 of Lavender Close, Banbury received the jail sentence after failing to observe the conditions of a community order imposed for stalking a woman between April 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and making repeated telephone calls which he was forbidden to do under the terms of a court order.

Given admitted the breach. Magistrates imposed the custodial sentence because the offence was so serious, because it was a second breach and there was no determination to resolve or address drug issues.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Georgi Georgiev, 32, of Alma Road, Banbury was fined £440 for using a vehicle on a public road – Alma Road – without insurance on July 13, 2021. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and £90 court costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Michael Golightly, 45, of Evenlode, Banbury was fined £660 for, between July 1, 2021 and July 29, 2021, failing to provide the identity of the driver of a Vauxhall car believed to have been guilty of an offence in Banbury. Golightly was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Adam Hamilton, aka Adam Hamilton Jonathan Smith, 36, of Orchard Way, Banbury was fined £220 for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence in Edmunds Road, Banbury on July 20, 2021. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Deborah Bryant, 56, of Wheeler’s Rise, Croughton was fined £660 for, between June 1 and 26, 2021, failing to provide the identity of the driver of a Mini believed to be guilty of an offence in Oxford. Bryant was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 with £90 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Yorks Sweeper Hire Ltd of College Road, Cranfield, Bedfordshire was fined £300 for attaching apparatus to a water main belonging to Thames Water in Wardington Road, Banbury on June 8, 2021. The company pleaded guilty. It also pleaded guilty to arranging a water fitting to cause the erroneous measurement of a water supply. In addition to the fine, Yorks Sweeper Hire Ltd was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge with an additional £700 in costs.

Brian George Trinder, 39, of Farnborough Road, Mollington admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend a Building Better Relationships programme on December 16, 2021 and January 6, 2022 and failing to provide any reasonable excuse for not doing so. The order was made by magistrates in Banbury in January 202o for sending threatening text messages. Trinder was ordered to comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Leslie Gordon, 70, of Keele Close, Upper Heyford was fined £100 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in Stratford Road, Buckingham on June 11, 2021. His recorded speed was 37mph. Gordon was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Claire Boffin, 38, of Compton Court, Long Compton, Shipston on Stour, was ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work after she admitted harassment of a man on June 24, 221 and July 6, 2021 and the offence was racially aggravated. The community order was increased from 12 months to 18 months as an uplift for the racial element of the offence. Boffin was ordered to pay £100 compensation.