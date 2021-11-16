Banbury man is given a restraining order requiring him not to contact his victim after being found guilty of assault - Court report

Paul Richard Buckley, 61, of Newland Place, Banbury pleaded not guilty but was convicted of assaulting the man in Banbury on November 25, 2020.

The restraining order imposed by the bench is to last until February 11, 2022. Buckley was also fined £150, ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.

Raya Horner, 49, of Banbury Road, Brackley was fined £220 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 in Bicester on February 17. Horner was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 with £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Juan Motsi, 20, of Evenlode, Banbury was fined £357 for driving a vehicle without insurance in Oxford Road, Kidlington on February 24. Motsi was ordered to pay a £35 victim surcharge and court costs of £85. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Steve Boulton, 53, of Manor Road, Banbury was fined £150 for breaking the maximum speed (50mph) for the class of vehicle, a Renault Trafic, on the A40 at the Hampnett Crossroads on August 28, 2020. Boulton’s driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points. Boulton was fined a further £150 for breaking a 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on February 3, 2020. He was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for six months because of repeat offending.

William Phillips, 32, of Woodcote Road, Bicester was fined £220 for travelling on a Chiltern Railways train between King’s Sutton and Banbury on February 10 without a valid ticket. He was ordered to pay £3 compensation, a victim surcharge of £34 and £100 court costs.

Jez Thompson, 31, of Butcher’s Row, Banbury was fined £220 for travelling on a Chiltern Railways train between Bicester North and Banbury on February 4 without a valid ticket. He was ordered to pay £5.70 compensation, a £34 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Daniel Richard Harris, 29, of The Crescent, Steeple Aston was fined £440 for breaking a 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on January 1. His recorded speed was 72mph. Harris was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Marcin Adrian Najmanowecz, 29, of Marlborough Place, Banbury was given a nine week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for driving while disqualified on the B4047 Burford Road, Witney, on August 28, 2020, in a Ford Transit van. Magistrates imposed the sentence because the offence was so serious, with Najmanowecz being five months into a period of disqualification. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £85 court costs. Najmanowecz was disqualified from driving or holding a licence for 12 months. He further pleaded guilty to driving on the same occasion without insurance. There was no separate penalty for this offence. Najmanowecz also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on February 3.

Fraser Robertson Worrall, age 22, of Grimsbury Square, Banbury admitted breaching an unpaid work order by failing to comply with a reasonable instruction on July 4. Magistrates ordered Worrall to comply with a night time curfew with electronic monitoring for a specified period of time. The original unpaid work requirement was re-enforced. Worrall was ordered to pay £60 in costs.