Banbury man is fined £1,760 for going into a town kebab shop without wearing a face covering - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Shehryar Butt, 36, of Devon Way, Banbury was fined £1,760 for failing to wear a face covering when he entered Britannia Kebab House, Warwick Road, Banbury on June 26, 2021, according to coronavirus regulations in force. Butt was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Magistrates ordered that £2,000 cash in possession of Kleanth Dalti of South Street, Banbury be detained for a further month under the Proceeds of Crime Act, Thames Valley Police having reasonable grounds for suspecting it was recoverable property obtained through unlawful conduct intended for use in unlawful conduct.

A Banbury parent was fined a total of £360 for failing to send children to a town academy and town primary school during the summer term of 2021. The parent was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £36 and costs of £176. The case was brought by Oxfordshire County Council.

Kerry Michelle Sommerfield, 52, of Kingston Close, Middleton Cheney was fined £66 for breaking the 70mph speed limit on the M40 motorway at Beaconsfield on April 3, 2021. Sommerfield was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Russell Lawton, aka Russell James Lawton, 45, of Wykham Place, Banbury was fined £660 for, between April 23, 2021 and May 21, 2021, failing to provide the identity of the driver of a BMW car believed to have been guilty of an offence. Lawton was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Kyle Mark Butler, 32, of West Street, Banbury admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on October 7, 2021. Magistrates varied the order, imposed on July 23, 2021 for possession of a knife in a public place. The new order was a three month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Butler was ordered to undertake 150 hours’ unpaid work.

James Barney, 35, or Orchard Way, Middle Barton was fined £153 for driving an LGV over the speed limit for a vehicle of that class (60mph) on the A40 at Forest Hill, Oxford on April 20, 2021. His recorded speed was 80mph. Barney was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Luke Richard Bateman, 29, of Ermont Way, Banbury was fined £100 for breaking the 70mph speed limit on the M40 at Great Milton on April 20, 2021. His recorded speed was 92mph. Bateman was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £45 court costs. His licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

Scott Darren Arnold, 31, of Madmarston View, Swalcliffe was fined £200 for failing to comply with supervision requirements following a term of imprisonment. He failed to keep a telephone appointment with his appointed officer on September 20, 2021 and planned office appointments on September 27, 2021, October 5, 2021 and October 13, 2021. Arnold admitted the breach.

Hassan Zubair, 21, of Alma Road, Banbury was fined £20 and ordered to pay compensation of £5.70 after pleading guilty to travelling on Chiltern Railways between Bicester North and Banbury on July 12, 2021 without having paid his £5.70 rail fare.

Hassan Zubair, 21, of Alma Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to giving a false name to a railway company official when asked for his ticket while travelling between Bicester North station and Banbury on July 12, 2021. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 plus £179 court costs.