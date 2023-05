A man has been charged with burglary and drug offences in Banbury following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Anthony Chilton, aged 37, of Orchard Way, Banbury, was charged with two counts of burglary with intent to steal, one count of burglary and one of possession of cannabis.

The charges are in connection with incidents on May 15 in Cheviot Way, Sussex Drive and Barcombe Close, Banbury.

Chilton was arrested the same day and charged last Thursday. He was due to appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.