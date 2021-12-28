Banbury man guilty of carrying a flick knife in town street - court report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Sebastian Zygmunt Kalemba, 45, of Middleton Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to carrying a flick knife in Middleton Road on June 13. Magistrates ordered him to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £95 and £85 court costs. The knife was forfeited and destroyed.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Daniel Aprodu, 43, of Middleton Road, Banbury was fined a total of £880 for driving in Middleton Road, Banbury without a licence or insurance on February 14. He was fined £220 for driving without a licence and £660 for driving without insurance. He was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Aprodu’s driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Daniel Geoffrey Walker of Spiers Drive, Brackley was fined £650 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on Ardley Road, Middleton Stoney on January 27. His recorded speed was 65mph. He was also ordered to pay a £65 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Walker was also given six penalty points.

Leah Williams, 21, of Beaulieu Close, Banbury was fined £220 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in Aynho Road, Adderbury on December 7, 2020. Her recorded speed was 40mph. Williams was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Maia Belle Davis, 22, of Gibbs Road, Banbury pleaded not guilty to driving with excess cannabis in her blood in a Seat Ibiza car in The Fairway on July 14, 2020. She was found guilty of the offence by magistrates and banned from driving for 12 months. She was also fined £180 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £150 costs. Davis was fined a further £120 for driving on the same occasion without insurance.

Jorden Darren Barnes, 33, of Nizewell Head, Steeple Aston was fined £100 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 in Bicester on January 19. His recorded speed was 61mph. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and his driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Max Isaac Durkin, 25, of Orion Drive, Brackley was fined £260 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on January 19. His recorded speed was 67mph. Durkin was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

Martin Samuel Johnson, 62, of Jervis Close, Middle Barton was fined £440 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on January 19. His recorded speed was 59mph. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and £90 court costs. Johnson’s driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

Ethan Allsford, 27, of Insall Road, Chipping Norton was fined £660 for driving on the A34 road at Abingdon on February 28 without insurance. Allsford was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Lyam Matthew Brain, 26, of Powys Grove, Banbury was fined £150 for driving in Wildmere Road, Banbury without insurance on March 11. Brain was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Neil Wingfield, 50, of Heath Close, Milcombe changed his not guilty plea to guilty in respect of a charge of assaulting a woman in Bloxham on October 6, 2020. Wingfield was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered not to contact the woman directly or indirectly. He was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and court costs of £300.