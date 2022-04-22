Oxford Magistrtes' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Lee Mark Cowley, 39, of Wimbourne Avenue, Banbury was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after being convicted of owning a dog - Zeus - that was dangerously out of control in Wimbourne Avenue on January 4, 2021 and injuring a man.

Magistrates ordered Cowley to keep the dog muzzled and on a lead of 1.5 metres or less while outside his home. They ordered that the dog should be muzzled if in the presence of a person under 16 in Cowley's home or garden.

Zeus was also to be muzzled when any person visits the house until the dog was calm, and also muzzled and secured in the kitchen whenever the front door was to be opened. Zeus was to be handled only by a fit and proper person over 16-years of age when outside the house and garden.

Cowley was also ordered to take all reasonable steps to ensure the dog cannot escape of its own accord. He was further ordered to take out third party liability insurance and maintain it for the lifetime of the dog.

Cowley was ordered to pay £400 in compensation. Magistrates imposed the sentence because of the offence and injuries caused. The offences were brought under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Ben Andrew Hovell, 40, of Brassey Close, Chipping Norton avoided a driving ban under the totting-up system because of mitigating circumstances after pleading guilty to breaking a 50mph temporary speed limit in a Renault at Brickfield Bearings, Suffolk on April 27, 2021. His recorded speed was 65mph.

The circumstances were the effect a ban on his son's social life and football, his daughter's attendance at school and to secure and retain his employment. Hovell was fined £180, ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Hendrick Delagrange, 39, of West Street, Banbury pleaded guilty to attempting to steal three speakers valued at £607 from John Lewis in Solihull on November 9, 2021. Delagrange was ordered to undergo treatment for drug dependency with Turning Point for a period of nine months. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and £85 court costs.

Gary Terrance Coffey, 36, of Kenelworth Way, Banbury changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in Banbury on December 17, 2020. He was given a 12-months conditional discharge.

Coffey pleaded not guilty, but was convicted of using racial/religious aggravated harassment against a police officer in Banbury on the same day. He was ordered to undertaken 50 hours of unpaid work and to pay compensation of £200. Coffey was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and court costs of £100.

Kenny McEwan, 41, of Harlech Close, Banbury was sent to prison for seven days for failing to comply with supervision appointments following a period of time in jail. He missed an intial appointment on December 30, 2021 and meetings on January 7 and January 12, 2022 without reasonable excuse within the requisite time period, or at all. Magistrates imposed the jail centence because McEwan showed a 'flagrant disregard' for court orders.

Timothy Isaac Marufu, 62, of Prescott Avenue, Banbury was fined £220 for travelling on a Great Western Railways train at Oxford on September 28, 2021 without paying the fare of £12.40. Marufu was ordered to pay Great Western Railway compensation of £12.20.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £180 to Great Western Railway.