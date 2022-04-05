Banbury man given harsher sentence for breaching order imposed for trespassing, assault and offensive messages - Court Report

Leon Anthony Drummond, 49, of Prospect Road, Banbury admitted breaching a suspended sentence order imposed by magistrates on October 28, 2020 by failing to attend office visits on October 5, 2021, December 20, 2021 and December 30, 2021 and failing to provide any reasonable excuse within the requisite time period.

The order was imposed for entering a residential building as a trespasser with intent to live in it, two cases of assault by beating and sending offensive messages. He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months to mark the onerous breach of the court order. Drummond was ordered to pay £30 costs.

Diana Fortes, 30, of Horsefair, Chipping Norton was fined £660 for using a vehicle on Churchill Road, Chipping Norton on August 28, 2021 without insurance. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases involving offences by Banbury area offenders are heard

Radoslav Ondruska, 42, of Mawle Court, Banbury was subjected to a community order requiring him to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman in Bicester on June 23, 2021. A restraining order was imposed forbidding him to contact the woman. Ondruska was ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Teresa Rosalie King, 45, of The Avenue, Bloxham pleaded not guilty but was convicted in her absence of driving while unfit through drugs in a Vauxhall Zafira in Watlington on August 23, 2020. She was banned from driving for 12 months, was fined £180 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 with £150 court costs. King pleaded guilty to driving on the same occasion without a licence or insurance. There were no separate penalties for these offences.

Emily Meadows, 24, of Bourton Road, Banbury was fined £334 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on July 1, 2021. Her recorded speed was 66mph. Meadows was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Marius Mihai, 36, of Bridge Street, Banbury was fined £660 for failing to provide the identity of the driver of a Renault car who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence between September 29 - October 18, 2021, when required to do so. Mihai was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Kate Mary Rittson-Thomas, 49, of Manor Road, Sandford St Martin was fined £220 for breaking a 50mph speed limit on the A34 at the Botley Interchange on June 29, 2021. Her recorded speed was 64mph. Rittson-Thomas was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 with £90 costs. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.