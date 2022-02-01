Banbury man fined for possession of sharp pointed knife in a town street - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Gregorz Piotr Rosolowski of Broughton Road, Banbury changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in respect of two charges of possession of a blade in a public place, Broughton Road, without good reason.

The blade was a ‘small kitchen knife’. The offences took place on December 4, 2020. Rosolowski was fined £162 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to pay court costs of £170. The knife was forfeited and destroyed.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Edward Tanner, 30, of Lally Drive, Upper Heyford was fined £500 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on February 18, 2021. His recorded speed was 66mph. Tanner was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and £90 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

An order was made for the sum of £1,870 and any interest on that amount, to be forfeited from Nicola Temple of De La Warre Drive, Banbury in accordance of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Brian George Trinder, 38, of Dashwood Court, Banbury admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work session on September 15, 2021 and failing to keep an appointment on September 16, 2021. He was fined £40.

Zack Hari, 33, of Causeway, Banbury was fined £500 after failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend planned office visits and failing to provide evidence of a reasonable excuse. The magistrates re-sentenced him for the original offences he was given the community order for: Failing to give a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988. And failing to stop when required to do so by police on the same occasion.

Ewan Weston, 23, of Marlborough Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply in Banbury on December 16, 2020. Weston had in his possession 163.41 grams of cannabis. Maagistrates imposed a community order requiring Weston to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.

A parent pleaded guilty to failing to send their children to a Banbury area secondary school regularly between April and July, 2021. The parent was fined a total of £460 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, plus £176 court costs.

Natascha Munro, 47, of West End, Silverstone, was fined £66 for breaking the 70mph speed limit on the A5 dual carriageway at Bletchley on April 8, 2021. Her recorded speed was 80mph. Munro was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Lisa Ann Nicholson, 30, of Marston Close, Banbury was fined £750 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on April 4, 2021. Her recorded speed was 72mph. Nicholson was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £75 and court costs of £90. Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Simona Felicia Petrovan, 64, of Old London Road, Chipping Norton was fined £220 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in Enstone on April 5, 2021, Her recorded speed was 42mph. Petrovan was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.