Banbury man fined and given community service after police find weapon on him

Police said he had a ‘bladed article’ on him
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
A Banbury man has been convicted after police found a weapon on him.

Haydn Avery was given a 150 hours community service and a £200 fine for possession of an offensive weapon after officers spotted suspicious activity in a car in Ermont Way, Banbury at about 1.20am on September 10.

After a search they found what they described as a 'bladed article' and subsequently charged Avery.