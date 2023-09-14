Banbury man fined and given community service after police find weapon on him
Police said he had a ‘bladed article’ on him
A Banbury man has been convicted after police found a weapon on him.
Haydn Avery was given a 150 hours community service and a £200 fine for possession of an offensive weapon after officers spotted suspicious activity in a car in Ermont Way, Banbury at about 1.20am on September 10.
After a search they found what they described as a 'bladed article' and subsequently charged Avery.