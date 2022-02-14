Banbury man convicted of multiple sex offences

Ian Bailey, aged 55, of Southam Road, pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13, one count of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13, and one count of taking an indecent photograph of a child at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday February 10.

He was also found guilty by the jury of four counts of rape of a girl under the age of 13.

Bailey was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on March 10 at the same court.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Philip Rowles of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Banbury police station, said: “Bailey subjected a vulnerable child to years of sexual abuse leaving a family devastated.

“The child in this case has been very brave in coming forwards and I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of childhood sexual abuse to report it to the police.

“We always take allegations of this nature seriously, regardless of how much time has passed and a full investigation will take place. Wherever there is sufficient evidence we will seek to bring offenders to justice.”