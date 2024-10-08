Banbury man convicted of GBH and possession of knife after stabbing person in heart
Alex Luszczkiewicz of Calthorpe Road was arrested on August 6 following the stabbing in People’s Park on August 4.
The 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder on August 8, however at an Oxford Crown Court hearing last Monday (September 9), the prosecution accepted an alternative guilty plea of GBH as well as possession of a knife.
The 18-year-old victim had to undergo life-saving surgery in hospital after Luszczkiewicz stabbed him in the heart.
Thankfully, the victim has since been discharged and is making a slow recovery.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Shahed Ali, said: “Luszczkiewicz has pleaded guilty to a very serious offence and will be dealt with accordingly in December by the courts.
“It is only through the excellent medical care that the victim received that he survived his injuries, and is on the road to recovery.
“Those who carry knives are robustly targeted and pursued by Thames Valley Police. If you carry a knife, there is every chance you will use it, and as has been seen in this case, cause very serious, or fatal injuries.
“We will never tire at bringing those who carry such weapons to justice and Luszczkiewicz can anticipate a lengthy custodial sentence as a result of his violent actions that night.”
Luszczkiewicz has been remanded in custody and will appear at Oxford Crown Court for sentencing on December 6.