Banbury man charged with several offences, including racial harassment and attacking emergency worker

A Banbury man has been charged with a string of offences that include racial harassment, attacking an emergency worker, and attacking a police officer.

Thomas Butler of Orchard Way has been charged with several offences that took place in Banbury over the last year.

The 31-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear in Oxford Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 15).

He has been charged with one count of threatening to damage or destroy property and harassment with a fear of violence.

Butler is also charged with racially aggravated harassment, receiving stolen goods and common assault of an emergency worker on July 3.

The series of charges relate to an incident of criminal damage on Hilton Road on June 28 and a racially aggravated public order incident on Orchard Way on April 7.

They also relate to a burglary on Ruscote Avenue on February 17, attacking a police officer on Mascord Road on July 2 and incidents of harassment in Oxfordshire throughout April.