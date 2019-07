A man has been charged after a woman was raped in Banbury on Wednesday.

Luke Wickham, aged 23, of West Bar Street, Banbury, was charged last night, July 18, with one count of rape and one count of kidnap.

Police news

He was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today, July 19.

The charges are in connection with an incident which occurred at a property in West Bar Street on Wednesday, July 17 in which a 27-year-old woman was raped.