Banbury man charged with possession with intent to supply drugs after incident in Bicester
Thames Valley Police have charged a Banbury man with possession with intent to supply class A drugs after being arrested in Bicester yesterday, Tuesday October 5.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 9:51 am
Police arrested the 25-year-old man from Woodfield, Banbury in Withington Road, Bicester and he was later charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
The Banbury man has been detained, and will appear before magistrates this morning, Wednesday October 6.