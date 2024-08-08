Banbury man charged with attempted murder and possession of knife following People's Park stabbing

Police have charged an 18-year-old with attempted murder following the stabbing in People's Park on Sunday.

Police charged Alex Luszczkiewicz of Calthorpe Road with one count each of attempted murder and possessing a knife in a public place today (August 8).

The 18-year-old was remanded in custody and will appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court later today.

The charges are in relation to an attack in People’s Park at around 11.55pm on Sunday, when an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the torso.

The victim of the stabbing incident remains in the hospital but is reportedly in stable condition.